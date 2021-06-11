Justice delayed? How the criminal case backlog measures up in New Hanover County

“We couldn’t just close during a pandemic; we had to find a way to be open,” said Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening. “We spread their court dates out so everybody didn’t come at 9:30 anymore. We had folks who had initial appearances; who were planning to enter guilty pleas or ask for continuances; to come in at 9:30 where trials come in at 2. We actually used a restaurant app to manage the number of people we had come into the courtroom it’s called Tables Ready.”