Help people beat the heat with Fran’s Fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Help people beat the heat through Fran’s Fans later this month.
Each year, WECT’s Frances Weller collects new fans to be donated to people in need. All fans must be new and still in their boxes.
You can donate a new fan on June 24 and June 25 at the Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Hampstead, Porter’s Neck and Southport as well as the S. College Road location in Wilmington.
Frances Weller will be broadcasting live on Carolina in the Morning as well as our Midday show from the Hampstead location on Thursday, June 24, and will be live from the Porter’s Neck location for our afternoon and evening shows.
She will be broadcasting live on Carolina in the Morning from the Southport location on Friday, June 25, and will be live from the S. College Road location for our afternoon and evening shows.
