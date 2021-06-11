Hannah Black & Megan Petersen: The co-everything forces behind award-winning indie film “Drought” (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Black is a Wilmington native who says her love of acting did not develop until after she had started a career as a teacher. “I knew that, although I really did love my students and the school that I worked for was incredible, it wasn’t right for me,” Black said. “Around the end of the year I knew that I was probably going to transition out, but I didn’t know when. Then I saw a wonderful little indie film and was like ‘I think I want to do that!’ It came out of nowhere. Truly, out of nowhere and I think people thought it was a phase, and I even thought maybe it was a phase. But I decided to leave teaching after the school year pursue acting, and that’s where I met Megan.”