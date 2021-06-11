First Alert Forecast: downpour risk remains, drier changes ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rain has been more plentiful lately! In its latest weekly report from Thursday, June 10, the US Drought Monitor indicated much lower “moderate” and “severe” drought coverage in the Cape Fear Region versus the week before.
In your First Alert Forecast, a passing cold front will support chances for drought-denting showers and locally torrential storms, especially early in the weekend. Rain odds include: 50% Friday, 50% Friday night, 60% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.
Ahead of the cold front, southwest breezes will help temperatures swell to the summery highs in the 90-degree range Friday. Weekend days will have readings in the cooler 70s to, at most, lower and middle 80s; expect nightly lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The weekend rip current risk is moderate for east and south-facing beaches. In between storms, keep it safe in the 75-degree surf!
New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. Have you visited the new wect.com/hurricane?
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Day ten is Sunday, June 20 a.k.a. Father’s Day and the first day of astronomical summer!
