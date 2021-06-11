From drama queens to introverts, every child will shine at Opera House Theatre Co. summer camps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children take center stage at Opera House Theatre Co.’s summer camps, which start Mon., June 14.
There are five camps for ages 7-9, 10-14 and 13-19. The camps run June 14 through August 13 at The Lucille Shuffler Center, located at 2011 Carolina Beach Rd.
“We‘re not just looking for our kids that want to star on the stage, although that would be fantastic,” said Carson Hobbs of Opera House Theatre Co. “We’re also just providing a space for kids to grow and learn about themselves and explore themselves artistically and create such a well-rounded person and we really believe in that. We are hugely passionate about the arts in children’s lives.”
Hobbs said the camps have something for everyone from the drama queen to the introvert.
“They are for anyone who is interested in theater, interested in behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, singing, dancing, acting, comedy and those who just like to have a really good time and want to be with a group of like-minded people,” said Hobbs.
She said the campers will learn collaboration, discipline, coordination and confidence. Hobbs said those skills transfer from the stage to life and work.
Scholarships are available and information about the camps can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.