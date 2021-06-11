Columbus County man arrested for crimes that happened four months apart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Edward Sutton during a traffic stop in Tabor City on June 7th. Sutton was served outstanding warrants for:
- Felony Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny of a Firearm
- Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor (two counts)
Sutton was tied to a pair of crimes happening in Columbus County that happened over the span of four months.
In September 2020, a dirt bike was reported stolen from underneath the carport of a home in Chadbourn. Surveillance cameras captured images of two males removing the dirt bike and pushing it off property. It was later found in January 2021 abandoned in Tabor City.
A handgun was reported stolen from a car at a home in Tabor City in January 2021. The suspect was identified as Tyler Sutton, the handgun has not been recovered.
After being taken into custody Sutton was transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked. He received a $23,000.00 secured bond.
