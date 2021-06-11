Coastal issue of ‘Our State’ highlights several spots in Southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coastal Issue of Our State shows plenty of love for our beach towns.
Assistant Editor Chloe Klingstedt said the June issue, which is traditionally dedicated to the coast, is something readers look forward to each year.
“This year, we kind of have an idea of coastal contentment and we focused a lot on Wilmington area beaches and beaches that people have been bringing their families to for many years,” she said. “It’s something we think readers will really love.”
Kure Beach, Carolina Beach and Oak Island are all featured in the magazine.
“We know Carolina Beach is a huge favorite of our readers,” said Klingstedt. “We are highlighting different places to eat. We know Britts Donuts is very popular so that’s in there and then different places to shop and enjoy the beach of course.”
Writer Scott Huler contributed an essay about Oak Island and his first trip to the beach with his son.
Readers can also find a guide to North Carolina lighthouses in the magazine.
“It’s a quintessential North Carolina thing you have to do if you live here,” said Klingstedt. “You have to go and see all the lighthouses. So, we gave them a little guide to make that easy.”
