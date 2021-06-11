CFPUA to close lanes near downtown Wilmington for pavement repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes will temporarily be closed to traffic Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, at two locations near downtown Wilmington while crews complete pavement work following sewer repairs.
The following lane closures and traffic changes will take effect from 7 a.m. each day:
- South 17th Street and Oleander Drive:
Left lane of Oleander Drive closed between Dawson Street and South 17th Street
Right lane of South 17th Street and street-side parking closed between Oleander Drive and Wooster Street
- South Fifth Avenue at Dawson Street:
South Fifth Avenue closed to traffic south of the intersection with Dawson Street; southbound turning traffic will remain open
Right lane of Dawson Street closed between South Fourth Street and South Sixth Street
Commercial driveways will remain open and traffic flowing in the other direction will not be affected.
