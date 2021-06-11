Cape Fear Foodie: A “Mess” of good eats

2) This place is packed on the weekends; you can get takeout or stop by their countertop to place your order but expect a wait. They typically serve up to 500 people on a Friday and Saturday, and even during the week it can be busy. Luckily, Alcove Beer Garden and Outpost Coffee is right next door, so you can grab something to drink and hang out while your mind tries to think of something other than your burger and tots.