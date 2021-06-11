Author awarded Pulitzer for book on 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A book on the 1898 Wilmington Massacre has won a Pulitzer Prize.
David Zucchino’s book, Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, won a Pulitzer in general nonfiction Friday.
The massacre was the only successful coup d’etat in American history. Prior to the massacre, Wilmington was the state’s largest city, with a progressive, mixed-race community. Both black and white citizens served on the city council in the post-Reconstruction South.
On Nov. 10, 1898, about 2,000 white supremacists stormed the streets of Wilmington, burning down black-owned businesses and threatening black leaders with death if they didn’t leave the city. An unknown number of people were killed.
Zucchino previously was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in the the feature writing category in 1989.
WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski spoke with Zucchino last year. You can see that interview below.
