$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Brunswick County remains unclaimed, expires soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The clock is ticking for the person who bought a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 at a convenience store in Brunswick County.
According to the NC Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Circle K on River Road in Belville. The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Dec. 19 Powerball drawing and will expire on Friday, June 18.
The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. The winning numbers for that Powerball drawing were: 27-32-34-43-52 and 13.
To claim the $100,000 prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on June 18. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the December 19 drawing.
