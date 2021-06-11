$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Brunswick County remains unclaimed, expires soon

Tickets expire 180 days after being purchased, and must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh for winnings to be claimed. (Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff | June 11, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:39 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The clock is ticking for the person who bought a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 at a convenience store in Brunswick County.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Circle K on River Road in Belville. The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Dec. 19 Powerball drawing and will expire on Friday, June 18.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. The winning numbers for that Powerball drawing were: 27-32-34-43-52 and 13.

To claim the $100,000 prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on June 18. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the December 19 drawing.

