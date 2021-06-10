WPD: Missing woman last spoke with family on June 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.
Grace Georgette Aldridge last spoke to her family on Wednesday, June 2, according to a Facebook post by the WPD.
Aldridge is five-foot-five and weights 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She is believed to be driving a 2013 black Dodge Avenger with N.C. tags VV 61042.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3409, or call 911.
