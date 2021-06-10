Wilmington man sentenced to 14 years for possession of narcotics and firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Thursday to 168 months in prison for possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rodney Tyrone Tyson pled guilty to the charges on January 13, 2021.
According to law enforcement in Wilmington, Tyson robbed an individual of a large amount of crack cocaine.
Court records said that Tyson was spotted by law enforcement in a housing community in Wilmington. As officers approached Tyson to speak with him, he turned and walked in the opposite direction to avoid law enforcement. When one of the officers neared Tyson, he could smell a strong odor of PCP. The officer made contact with Tyson and patted him down, finding a .38 caliber firearm in Tyson’s front pocket. Tyson was arrested and officers began to transport him to the Wilmington Police Department.
During the transport, Tyson became combative and attempted to kick out the back window of the patrol car. Officers removed him from the vehicle and put hobble straps on his legs to prevent Tyson from damaging the vehicle. During the struggle, Tyson’s shoe came off and officers located a vial of PCP, 9.85 grams of cocaine base (crack) and 2.11 grams of marijuana. While officers were trying to get him back into the car, he kicked one officer and bit another. Tyson continued to try to damage the police car during transport.
Tyson was sentenced as a career offender, having multiple prior convictions for violent felonies and drug distribution felonies.
