TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close overnight Thursday while crews set up scaffolding around the bridge’s control house.
The bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Once the scaffolding is in place, crews will weatherproof the control house.
This work will not impact traffic.
Drivers needing to get around the closure should take the Isabel Holmes Bridge or Interstate I40. They should also plan ahead and use caution near the closure.
