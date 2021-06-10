Town of Wrightsville Beach approves new traffic cameras

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman approved new traffic cameras for the town at a meeting Thursday evening.
The current cameras were installed back in 2010, but are now having technical issues.
Town officials say the goal of replacing the cameras is to make residents feel safer.
" If there is an accident or we need to look back at footage, we should have it,” said Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens.
Installment of the new cameras will cost around $70,000.
