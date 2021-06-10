Official American Flag retirement ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68 invite the public to join them for a U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony.
The American Legion is one of a few organizations by the US Congress to retire the United States Flag. The U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Flag Retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation.
Members of American Legion Post 68 collected close to 300 flags last month. They will conduct a dignified disposal of some of them June 12 at 7:30 p.m., at Brunswick Forest Community Commons, 2501 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland. Invited guests include Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman, Leland Town Council Member Veronica Carter, Leland Fire Department Captain Jarret Harley, and Boy Scout Troop 747.
Bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
