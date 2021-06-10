ILM Airport Director Voted Out with No Explanation from Airport Authority

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 22 years of service to the Wilmington International Airport, Julie Wilsey has been voted out of her job by the Airport Authority. The move came as a surprise to many, and the Airport Authority isn’t explaining its decision.
Wilsey, a United States Military Academy at West Point graduate, spent the last six years at the helm of ILM. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning.
Gary Broughton, ILM’s Deputy Director, directed WECT to call Airport Authority Director Donna Girardot for comment. Broughton confirmed that he is retiring from his job at the airport on September 1st.
When reached by phone, Girardot gave few details about the significant management changes happening at the airport, but did confirm that the Airport Authority voted unanimously on Tuesday to part ways with Wilsey.
“The Airport Authority has decided to vote to opt out of Ms. Wilsey’s employment agreement. She is still the director for the next 30 days, she got 30 days notice. There’s just nothing more I can say at this point, I apologize,” Giardot said.
Giardot said the board has not yet discussed who would be taking Wilsey’s place as airport director. Said she couldn’t answer if there were any issues at the airport that prompted Tuesday’s vote.
