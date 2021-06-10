Get hired from your car: CarMax in Wilmington to host curbside career fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ever done a job interview without even getting out of the car? CarMax is providing that option with a hiring event taking place Thursday.
CarMax, one of the nation’s largest used car dealers, is holding its first-ever Curbside Career Day on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilmington CarMax, located at 6030 Market Street. The company will be interviewing candidates while they remain in their vehicles.
CarMax is partnering with the job site Indeed to hold curbside hiring events at 16 CarMax locations across the country.
The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions for automotive service professionals, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more. There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on the spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses.
In a press release, CarMax representatives said that used cars are currently in high demand, so the company is in need of service professionals that will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support increased demand.
