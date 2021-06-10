First Alert Forecast: humidity to continue to support rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With humid air in-place and a front pressing in over the weekend, your First Alert Forecast features healthy rain odds for the Cape Fear Region Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Activity will function like pop-up showers and locally heavy thunderstorms with intervals of hazy, hot, steamy sunshine in between.
A couple of saltwater items... Your Thursday rip current risk will be low / moderate for east-facing and moderate / high for south-facing beaches, so keep it safe in the 76-degree surf! And good news from the tropics: development chances for the southern Caribbean disturbance recently mentioned here have gone from low to near zero.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a subtle weekend cool-down with the front I mentioned, right here. And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App ...the very same app that can help you navigate pop-up showers! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
