First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity supporting rain and storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With humid air in-place and a front pressing in over the weekend, your First Alert Forecast features healthy rain odds for the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of your Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Activity will function like pop-up showers and locally heavy thunderstorms with intervals of hazy, hot, steamy sunshine in between. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather with these cells, so keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App should storms develop in your area.