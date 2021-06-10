First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity supporting rain and storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With humid air in-place and a front pressing in over the weekend, your First Alert Forecast features healthy rain odds for the Cape Fear Region for the remainder of your Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Activity will function like pop-up showers and locally heavy thunderstorms with intervals of hazy, hot, steamy sunshine in between. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather with these cells, so keep an eye on your First Alert Weather App should storms develop in your area.
A couple of saltwater items... Your Thursday and Friday rip current risk will be low / moderate for east-facing and moderate / high for south-facing beaches, so keep it safe in the 76-degree surf! And good news from the tropics: development chances for the southern Caribbean disturbance recently mentioned here have gone from low to near zero.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a subtle weekend cool-down with the front I mentioned, right here. And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App ...the very same app that can help you navigate pop-up showers! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.