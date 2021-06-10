Days after adopting budget, Columbus County confirms it may not be able to afford approved expenditures

Madden took the job as Columbus County manager March 29th. According to his contract with the county, he’s being paid $152,000, plus $5,200 a year in mileage compensation for his commute to and from his home in Bladen County. At the time, Commissioner Buddy Byrd voted against the hire and balked at Madden’s salary, noting it was significantly higher than the $109,803 Madden’s predecessor, Mike Stephens, was making. Compared to other similarly sized counties in our area, Madden’s salary is higher than average, but salaries do vary somewhat based on experience and desires of the board.