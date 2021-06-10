Bladen County officials searching for two men suspected of stealing lottery tickets

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office have issued warrants for two people in connection to the larceny of lottery tickets from the two separate locations.
The first case of larceny was committed at Highway 41 Grocery and Grill on May 30.
Warrants were issued for 26-year-old Richard Lee Williams of Pembroke, and 21-year-old Dock Ebrasket McKiver of Lumberton. Williams and McKiver are wanted for Felony Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.
The two are also wanted for the Felony Larceny of lottery tickets that occurred at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop convenience store in Bladenboro on June 8.
Anyone with information about the larcenies or the location of the suspects is asked to contact Bladenboro Police Chief Will Howell at (910) 874-2422, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or 911.
