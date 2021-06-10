Award-winning basketball player of the year to throw first pitch at Wilmington Sharks game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saniya Rivers, recently named Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, will throw the first pitch at the Wilmington Sharks baseball game Thursday evening, according to Ashley High School head coach Adrienne Gale.
The start of the game has been delayed to 7:15 p.m. because of inclement weather.
The Wilmington Sharks are scheduled to play the Myrtle Beach 8′s at the Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium, Wilmington, Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
