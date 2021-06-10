Advocates, families see hope in approval of new drug that may slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease

“Monday marked a historic FDA approval for the Alzheimer’s Association and those that we serve,” said Katherine Lambert, of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s really a new day for millions of Americans that we have a drug. There are other drugs on the market and they have been dealing with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia and managing symptoms but this drug actually begins to slow Alzheimer’s disease. This is not a cure. It will not work for everyone but it is such a first step towards what that ultimate goal is and that’s bringing hope for so many families.”