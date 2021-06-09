TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane merging onto Shipyard Boulevard from South College Road will be temporarily closed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Wednesday that a lane of the interchange at Shipyard Boulevard and South College Road will be temporarily closed this week.
The lane will be closed while crews complete repairs to a CFPUA sewer main in the area.
The closure begins at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10. With the righthand merging lane of South College Road onto Shipyard Boulevard closed, traffic will be shifted into the inner merging lane.
Turning traffic from the northbound lanes of South College Road and thru-traffic from Long Leaf Hills Drive will not be impacted, but should yield to traffic in the interchange.
Crews will work on repairs around-the-clock. Repair work is expected to last through Monday, June 14.
See below for a map of the lane closure:
