Person of interest sought in Brunswick County shooting death

LONGWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is considered a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in the Longwood community early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the victim, 53-year-old Bryan Lex Traywick of Sunset Beach, was found dead on Carlon Road around 1 a.m. Traywick had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.
Nigel Underhill, 20, of Freedom Star Road in Longwood, is wanted for questioning. He’s described as 5′5″ tall, weighing 109 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He has a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, a tattoo of a teardrop below his right eye, and a tattoo on his left arm of the name “Annie.” He also has a scar on his right cheek.
Officials say Underhill may be armed and should not be approached.
Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Hockett at 910-880-4856 or Det. Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.
