New brewery opening in downtown Burgaw

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People from far and wide come to southeastern North Carolina for the over-flowing beer scene.
The Burgaw Now project is aimed at bringing life to downtown Burgaw, and the next step is a new brew-pub.
“We have a developer that has put some time and effort and money into re-developing downtown, and this is one of those projects that spurred out of the developer,” said Burgaw Town Manager James Gantt.
The town of Burgaw approved a special use permit for a new brew-pub at 103 S. Wright Street, along with some outdoor space at 105 S. Wright Street.
Kevin Kozak is opening the town’s only brewery — Burgaw Brewing. The project is moving along quickly with equipment already ordered, and kitchen designs complete.
“The architect plans are just about finished, and then we can start bidding out to the general contractors and getting this place built,” said Kozak. He hopes to open up within the next 6 months.
“I have been a professional brewer since 2003, with a focus in brew-pubs and restaurants,” Kozak said, with many of those years spent as a brewer at Front Street Brewery in Wilmington. He saw first hand how craft beer tourism can transform a town, motivating him to open a brewery of his own.
“We’re so excited about all of the support the town has given us, and we’re ready to get going and have a fun, family-friendly place for Burgaw residents to hang out,” said Kozak.
As far as the menu goes — Kozak hinted that the town’s annual blueberry festival might play a role in what’s on the menu.
