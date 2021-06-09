N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher mourns passing of male otter

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Wednesday announced the passing of Oscar, a nine-year-old Asian small-clawed otter.
Aquarium officials say Oscar had been receiving treatments for an infection that the veterinarian team believed was linked to chronic kidney disease he had been living with for several years.
The aquarium’s otter care team had been closely monitoring Oscar for a couple of weeks, giving him medications, his favorite foods, and providing comfy bedding for frequent rest.
“Sadly, his condition deteriorated in the past few days. Despite expert veterinary and animal care efforts, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him Tuesday evening,” the aquarium stated.
Oscar arrived at the aquarium in early 2020 with his family, including his mate Asta, 13, daughter Triton, 4, and son Ray, 2.
Officials say they were aware of the family’s medical history prior to their arrival and was committed to the animals’ long-term health and well-being.
“While we understand that loss is a part of life, it is still difficult, especially for the skilled professionals who cared for him daily,” official said.
Oscar enjoyed playing with ice cubes and eating clams, and often cared for his children while patrolling the otter habitat.
The aquarium’s veterinary team will perform a necropsy with hopes of learning more about Oscar’s condition and possibly using that information to help improve care to Asian small-clawed otters across the country.
