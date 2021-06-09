Man charged with sex crimes against children in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Duplin County man is accused of sexual offenses against multiple children, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
Hernan Enrique Chirinos Herrera, of Magnolia, recently was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and charged with:
- 3 counts of First-Degree Statutory Rape
- 5 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child
- 4 counts of Sexual Battery
Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information pertaining to Hernan Enrique Chirinos Herrera is asked to contact the SVU Detective Division with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-772-3014.
