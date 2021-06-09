Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - By now, residents of the Cape Fear region are used to hearing about music superstars coming to the area.
The most recent musician to announce a stop in Wilmington is Harry Connick, Jr.
As part of his “Time To Play!” tour, Connick and his band will perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Wilmington on August 25.
The Grammy-award winning jazz singer has been featured in television, film and theater.
Other well-known performers coming to Riverfront Park Amphitheater include Lady A, Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, 311, and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Counting Crows announced they will be coming to Wilmington in 2021 as well.
Tickets to see Connick have not yet been made available.
