Four from Brunswick County receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Few people in this world do things without expecting something in return, but that’s not the case for volunteers.
Like any volunteer, Jim Rewalt and Gail Faust are always there to help others-- but they’ve gone above and beyond and now, the state is showing appreciation for all their hard work.
Rewalt and Faust had one thing in common: they both work with forever homes.
“The best feelings we have is the look on the family’s face-- most particularly, the children,” said Rewalt, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. “You can show them where their bedroom is going to be and they really get excited.”
“The dogs end up going to the person where you see those rainbows and you see those hearts,” said Faust, describing her favorite part about volunteering for the Brunswick County animal shelter.
Now, the two are connected in a different way. They both received the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award and neither saw it coming.
“It was done by a friend of mine. We’re out on the golf course and he says ‘Jim, I want to tell you something.’ I just about fell over,” said Rewalt. “I said ‘Skip, you didn’t do this,’ -- ‘oh, yes I did!’”
“The first I knew was when someone contacted me and said [WECT was] coming to talk to me,” said Faust.
The award didn’t come as a surprise to their supervisors. Rewalt and Faust are both known for their hard work in getting people -- and pets -- where they belong.
“Certain Habitat volunteers have Habitat in their blood,” said executive director of Brunswick Habitat For Humanity Carlo Montagano. “Jim is one of those volunteers.”
“Gail will stop and spend time with dogs or cats how they need it,” said shelter manager Christina Tolley. “She adapts and changes to each animal and their specific need.”
Like the selfless volunteers they are, even in the spotlight, they’re focused on helping others.
“I instantly thought that the kind of publicity this would bring to the chapter would help us raise money and build more houses,” said Rewalt.
