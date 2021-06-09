First Alert Forecast: summery steam continues with scattered showers and storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably warm and humid Wednesday afternoon in the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures in the mainly in the middle and upper 80s and heat index values as high as the 90s; isolated showers and storms may briefly plunge select locations to the 70s.
Expect more of the same Thursday as the summer muggies continue. Scattered and even at times numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely though Saturday. Highs Friday will top out near 90 in Wilmington, before falling back into the middle 80s over the weekend.
In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center affords a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, near the coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, a 10% chance for storm development this week. Given its very low latitude and marginal atmospheric conditions, development, if any, of this system ought to be quite slow.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can extend your forecast to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
