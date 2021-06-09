Annie Marsh reprises her role as country music icon in ‘Always...Patsy Cline’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actress and singer Annie Marsh reprises her role as iconic country music star, Patsy Cline, in Opera House Theatre Company’s Always...Patsy Cline.
The show is on stage this weekend at the Wilson Center.
“I have found such a joy in it and I learned so much from her because she is such a powerhouse, amazing woman,” Marsh said. “As scary as it is because she’s so iconic and everybody who comes in the show knows her music so well, it’s so fun to like be able to carry on her story and sharing her amazing music.”
Marsh starred in Always...Patsy Cline two years ago, when OHTC performed it at Thalian Hall. The musical is about the life of Cline. It is narrated by a woman who Cline met while touring, who became pen pals with Patsy.
“They go back-and-forth in life through beautiful letters,” said Marsh. “Her story is narrated by her friend and the actual letters she wrote with Patsy Cline. So, it’s very intimate.”
Marsh said it is amazing to be back on stage after the long hiatus in live shows due to COVID-19 and she is excited to perform on stage at the Wilson Center for the first time.
“I love that Wilmington is so much a theater loving community where we have a place like that where we are able to put on shows,” she said.
She hopes audiences will find the show an entertaining escape from reality.
“You’re just gonna dance and sing and forget about this crazy life that we are living in!” she said.
Wouldn’t that be crazy?
Tickets for the performances, which will be Fri., June 11 through Sun., June 13, are available here.
