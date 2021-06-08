New Hanover County man finds cat killed by bow and arrow in front yard

New Hanover County, N.C. (WECT) - Fred Holloway says he found a stray cat killed outside his home with an arrow through its body.
Holloway doesn’t mind the strays. In fact, he even occasionally cares for them, but not every neighbor in Gordon Woods in New Hanover County is too fond of them.
“A lot of people are upset because they are using their flower gardens for sandboxes and stuff like that, which that doesn’t bother me,” said neighbor, Denzel Roberts.
The New Hanover County Sherriff’s office and animal control were both notified.
“We’ve sent an investigator there and they have spoken to a couple of people, but that’s pretty much where we stand in the investigation right now,” said Lieutenant Jerry Brewer at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Holloway is digging around as well but doesn’t have any leads.
“We haven’t found anybody yet that actually saw anything because the animal had been dead for several hours when I found it,” said Holloway.
Some of Holloway’s neighbors have shown their support on social media for finding the cat killer.
“So far a reward leading for information has gotten above $1000 if anybody knows anything about this incident,” said Holloway.
For now, he can only watch over the other strays and hope it doesn’t happen again.
