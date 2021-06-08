Town of Carolina Beach leaders vote against Municipal Service District...for now

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach voted 4-1 not to approve the proposed Municipal Service District (MSD) ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night.
The dissenting vote was made by Mayor Pro-Tem Jay Healy who spoke in favor of the MSD tax saying, “It gives the town a voice.”
Although council member Steve Shuttleworth supported the formation of a Municipal Service District, he didn’t think the time was right.
“We have heard from some residents who support this,” said Shuttleworth.
Council member Lynn Barbee also said he liked the concept but agreed with some of the objections from the public about better communication being needed with members of the community.
Many residents and business owners spoke against the proposed Municipal Service District and tax citing a lack of consideration for people still recovering from the burden placed on businesses recovering from pandemic restrictions and closures.
Town leaders proposed the addition of a MSD to provide additional revenue through a tax of five cents for every $100 of property value in an area that includes the boardwalk, marina and surrounding district.
In the area outlined, there is a greater need for services than in the rest of the town and the tax would offset some of the expenses for things like additional safety, improved signage, decorative lighting, security cameras, upgraded bathrooms, and wayfinding maps.
A MSD Advisory Board, comprising property owners, residents and businesses within the district, would be formed to help create the budget and make recommendations for spending.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.