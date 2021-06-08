Police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of S.C. teacher

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Troopers have released a picture of the truck they say is wanted after a Greenville County teacher was hit and killed while riding her bike near the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Carli Brewer Soukup, 33, of Taylors, was hit just before 2 p.m. Sunday on Sulpur Springs Road, the coroner said.
Troopers said Soukup was stopped at a crosswalk and a truck was traveling east on Sulphur Spring Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Soukup entered the crosswalk and was hit by the truck, troopers said.
The vehicle left the scene and has not been found.
On Monday, troopers released details of the vehicle they say was involved.
They said it was a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina license plate SXQ-398.
Troopers said the vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood area.
Soukup taught fifth grade at Mitchell Road Elementary.
Amy Kern, Principal at Mitchell Road Elementary, sent the following message:
“There are no words to describe the devastation we feel in the tragic loss of Carli Soukup. Carli was a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships. Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom. Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered.”
