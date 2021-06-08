Pender County Courthouse reopening after damage caused by Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After two and a half years, the Pender County courthouse is set to reopen.
The courthouse in Burgaw has been out of commission since suffering damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September of 2018.
The reconstruction project is nearing conclusion as the interior and exterior finishes are complete. Furniture will be moved into the building this week.
With final inspections expected to happen by the end of the week, county officials say they are set to be finished with work on the courthouse on Wednesday, June 16.
For a more detailed look at the damage caused to the courthouse, visit this story by WECT from 2019: Highway 6: Inside the damaged Pender County Courthouse in Burgaw.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.