Pender Board of Education, staff discuss Critical Race Theory

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County School Board members and staff discussed whether to include Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the public school curriculum at a committee meeting ahead of the regular Board meeting Tuesday night.
Leaders did not vote on CRT because they said they did not have enough information to make any decision and will table further plans until the state’s curriculum is released.
“When you’re in a professional form in your job, you should not be placing your personal views or opinions onto the people that you’re leading,” said board member Beth Burns.
The Board provided information about how parents and students could report an issue with how the current curriculum is being taught.
