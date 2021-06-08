Man dies in accidental drowning at Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency personnel were called to a water rescue at the 600 block of Ocean Blvd West area of Holden Beach around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Van Whitley of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, 47, died at the scene; the death is being ruled an accidental drowning.
“Our hearts go out [to] the family and friends of Mr. Whitley,” said Holden Beach Police Chief Jeremy Dixon.
Units from the Tri-Beach Fire Department and Brunswick County EMS were also on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.