Large crowd of protesters gathers outside NHCS board meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large crowd of protesters gathered outside of the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening chanting “Protect trans kids,” and “We keep us safe.” It appeared several different groups were out protesting, including Lower Case Leaders who put out a call to action on social media to take a stand on protecting transgender student athletes. Some of the protesters were also there for and against the controversial Critical Race Theory.
While it was not on the board’s agenda, word spread quickly prior to the meeting that there would be an opportunity for the public to comment on the controversial concept. Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that was developed over 40 years ago. It teaches that racism is systemic and ingrained in society, institutions and laws.
Opponents believe it teaches students to hate America and creates a divide in the classroom. Supporters believe it doesn’t sugar-coat history and provides a lesson to students about how racism has shaped this country.
Administrators say Critical Race Theory is not taught in New Hanover County Schools as its not part of the curriculum in North Carolina.
