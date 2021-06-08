Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Senior Connect
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

