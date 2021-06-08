Free pre-participation screenings for New Hanover County student athletes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health Department is offering free physical exams for student athletes. Every student that participates in school athletics are required to have a pre-participation screening.
These exams will take place on June 10th--girls will start at 5:30 p.m. and boys will start at 6:30 p.m. at the New Hanover County Health & Human Services building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street.
If a student athlete previously tested positive for COVID-19, then they are required to get a more in-depth physical from their doctor.
“It’s a tradition here in Wilmington and New Hanover County that all athletes are able to get physicals. Even if they have difficult access to healthcare, it’s been a commitment of the community, together, to make sure that these young people could compete safely in interscholastic athletics,” said Chief Community Impact Officer for Novant Health, Dr. Philip Brown.
This will be the only screening at the health department, but if your child cannot attend, you can still get a free physical from your family doctor.
For the safety of everyone, masks are required at the health department.
