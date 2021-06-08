Fourth of July fireworks celebration to return to Wilmington this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s back! The city of Wilmington will hold its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year.
“Join us in historic downtown for a celebration of our Nation’s Independence with the 2021 City of Wilmington 4th of July Fireworks display to be held Sunday, July 4th,” officials stated.
The fireworks will begin at 9:05 p.m. and will be shot from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers, just north of the Battleship North Carolina.
Officials added that due to Water Street Park construction, there will not be any musical entertainment or food vendors this year. As a reminder, pets are not allowed during special events in downtown with large crowds.
There will be a boating safety zone for 30 minutes after the fireworks around the launch site. No thru boating traffic will be allowed.
The following streets will close as early as 6:00 pm:
- Water St. between Dock St. and Red Cross St.
- Front St. between Dock St. and Red Cross St.
- Market St. between Front St. & Water St.
- Princess St. between N 2nd St. & N 3rd St.
- Chestnut St. between N 2nd St. & N Water St.
- Grace St. between N 2nd St. & N Water St.
- Walnut St. between N 2nd & N Water St.
The following streets will close at 9:00 p.m.
- Nixon St. between N 3rd St. & N 4th St.
- Northbound N 4th St. between Harnett St. & Nixon St.
- Harnett St. between N 3rd St. & Nutt St.
- City decks located at 115 Market St., 114 N. 2nd St, 14 Grace St. and the County deck at 212 N. 2nd St. will charge a $7.00 event fee beginning at 2:00 pm.
- The Wilmington Convention Center deck at 515 Nutt St. will charge an $8.00 event fee beginning at 2:00 pm.
- Cape Fear Community College will charge a $15.00 event fee – CASH ONLY at all CFCC parking locations. Hanover Parking Deck, Nutt Street Parking Deck, Student Lot #2 (corner of Front and Hanover), K Lot (corner of 3rd and Walnut) and L Lot (corner of 2nd and Walnut).
- On-street metered parking is free.
- Parking Website Information
- Arrive early and consider your exit strategy prior to parking.
- Expect 1 to 2 hour delays leaving downtown after the fireworks due to large volumes of traffic for this event.
- Vehicles should park on the side of downtown (with Red Cross St. being the dividing line) that is closest to the direction they will travel after the fireworks have ended.
- Traffic parked south of Red Cross St. will be diverted south towards Market St., Dawson St. and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge - includes City parking decks in the 100 block of Market St., the 100 block of N. 2nd St. as well as the County deck in the 200 block of N. 2nd St. and the CFCC deck at Nutt and Red Cross
- Traffic parked north of Red Cross St. will be diverted north towards MLK Parkway and the Isabel Holmes Bridge – includes the Wilmington Convention Center parking deck at 515 Nutt St. and the CFCC deck at 3rd and Hanover
- Those utilizing parking decks can expect longer delays due to high volumes exiting at one time.
- No standing, stopping or parking on bridges, roadways or along medians on route 17, 74/76, 133 or 421 – police will monitor these areas and towing will be enforced.
- For traffic information call 511 or visit the NCDOT TIMS website at https://drivenc.gov/
