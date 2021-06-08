First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures and humidity endure, slight cool-down commences this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast this evening includes temperatures remaining in the middle and lower 80s around dinner-time before stooping toward the overnight low in the lower 70s. Clouds are expected to dominate the skies with an isolated stray shower or storm possible.
Tomorrow is very much a copy & paste forecast of today with scattered storms possible as high temperatures jump back into the middle and upper 80s!
In the tropics: the National Hurricane Center affords a disturbance in the southernmost Caribbean Sea, near the coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, a low chance for storm development this week. Given its very low latitude and marginal atmospheric conditions, development, if any, of this system ought to be quite slow.
Catch your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. (Notice that, after failing to reach 90 degrees in the first week of June, the Port City gets close to that benchmark for a few times in the week ahead.) And remember: you can extend your forecast to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
