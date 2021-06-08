Cosmetic treatments increase during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Medical experts say that virtual meetings and cosmetic surgeries go hand in hand. Many people wanted to enhance their features after seeing themselves on camera so often.
Plastic surgeries were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, so less invasive options like Botox and fillers quickly became a popular treatment for most people.
The amount of cosmetic surgeries, however, haven’t slowed down because they are quick procedures that can get people in and out without having to take time off of work.
“And with that shift came the fact that they wanted to have things done that were quick, they were discrete, they could wear a mask and they had time to think about it and do something that would make them feel better about themselves,” said Dr. Phillip Khan of Novant Health Coastal Plastic Surgery.
As individuals become more comfortable with their injection treatments, they are more likely to make permanent changes through surgery. Dr. Khan believes that the popularity of these treatments and plastic surgeries will stick around for a while.
“I’ve seen it really across the board, particularly in this community, we’ve seen it in some of our retirement age folks, but then we’ve seen it in our younger working community as well. Who’ve typically shifted towards the facial procedures things that allow them back to work quicker”
