COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants ‘Time for Kids’ for classroom

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Time magazine may sound like heavy reading for kids in kindergarten through the second grade, but the publication has reading just for kids. “Time for Kids” is for children.
Kathy Butler, a K-2 teacher at Williams Township near Whiteville is hoping to get the magazines for her students through the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“We have been using Time magazine in our class for two years and it is a great addition to our curriculum,” Butler says. “The science and social studies in each issue are great activity starters. We have been on nature hunts, had science experiments, participated in a mock election, and grew plants from the activities in Time.
Butler needs just a little over $200 in donations to purchase the magazines. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the magazines and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Butler’s project, click here.
