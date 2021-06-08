Brunswick County leaders tackle critical race theory, other “divisive” theories

WECT reached out to all the county commissioners and only Pat Sykes offered a statement, saying “As a Commissioner, I believe the inclusion of such theories is an intentional effort to indoctrinate children and others with a specific political ideology... This is a part of a far-left agenda to divide us on race, to victimize black students and to make white students feel guilty. They want to take God out of our Country and tear down our Constitutional Republic and replace it with a socialist system. As a citizen of this great country, I will do what I can to protect and defend my God, the United States of America, North Carolina, and Brunswick County from this far-left movement.”