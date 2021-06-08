19-year-old shot to death at graduation party in Richland Co.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot at a graduation party in Richland County early Sunday morning.
According to deputies, the shooting took place at the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road near Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as David Green.
Family members say Green had just graduated from Richland Two Charter High School two days before the shooting. They say he was a kind-hearted, fun-loving person.
According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a crowd of people in front and on the side of the home. They then found the victim unresponsive in the grass.
A witness at the scene led investigators to a 9mm handgun that had been thrown in the grass on the other side of the home. Deputies have not said if this is the weapon that was used in the shooting.
As the investigation continues, Green’s family says they hope deputies can find the person responsible.
This incident comes several days after SLED released their 2020 crime report showing murders in the state have increased by 25%.
The Columbia Police Department says they’ve investigated 11 murders so far this year and 19 homicides in 2020.
As for Richland County, this is the 15th murder that has occurred in 2021.
