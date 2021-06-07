Wrightsville Beach police are investigating after swastika spray-painted at beach access

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is investigating after a swastika was spray-painted at a beach access last week.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, unknown subjects on June 2 defaced a bulletin board at beach access #1 with a swastika symbol and a vulgar phrase about President Joe Biden.
“This is a serious crime and is being treated accordingly. Members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department are actively investigating this matter and we are in consultation with the office of the District Attorney Mr. Ben David, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the post stated.
Emails shared with WECT News show that the graffiti was removed about an hour after the Board of Alderman and town manager were made aware of it. It was also removed before a WECT crew arrived early Thursday afternoon.
Wrightsville Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for the vandalism.
“This photo of the crime is not included to add additional injury but rather in the hopes that a citizen will recognize something in the way the graffiti is written so that they may be better able to provide a lead,” the post stated.
If you have any information, contact Sgt. J. Newberry at 910-256-7945 or jnewberry@towb.org
