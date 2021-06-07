TRAFFIC ALERT: Pender County bridge preservation work to begin Tuesday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A preservation project for a Pender County bridge will begin Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
One lane of the U.S. 117 bridge over Interstate 40 near mile mark 396 will close intermittently starting at 7 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled through 5 p.m. July 16.
The project will repair and resurface the bridge deck.
Drivers should slow down when approaching the bridge, be mindful of crews working in the area and expect minor delays.
